Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.04

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 533296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

