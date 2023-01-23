Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.89

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.89 and last traded at $126.70, with a volume of 13155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 286,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Further Reading
