Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.89

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.89 and last traded at $126.70, with a volume of 13155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 286,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.