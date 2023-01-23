Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 40,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. 10,576,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,621,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.