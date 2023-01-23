CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CMG Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,992. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMG Holdings Group (CMGO)
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.