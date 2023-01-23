CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG Holdings Group stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,992. CMG Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

