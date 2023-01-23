CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 96,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

