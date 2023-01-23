Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.