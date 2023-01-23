Coin98 Price Up 10% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $51.90 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01348110 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006623 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01694947 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.