Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,978 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 6.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 510,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

