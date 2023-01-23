Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CMA traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. Comerica has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.