Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 153,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.