Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 874,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 278,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

