Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 874,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 278,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.