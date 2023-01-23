CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head-To-Head Analysis

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.66 $13.51 million $2.21 2.63 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.10 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -22.44

Analyst Recommendations

CompoSecure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.75%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54% Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57%

Summary

CompoSecure beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

