Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $377.73 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $377.73 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $51.98 or 0.00225893 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00057540 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00039373 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.15755174 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $28,198,801.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

