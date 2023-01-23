Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 858,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $2,559,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

