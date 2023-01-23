Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

