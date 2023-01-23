Conflux Price Hits $0.0296 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $61.89 million and $3.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00391747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00780276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00099034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00590167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00194174 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02835137 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,718,223.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

