Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 679,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,258. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.18%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

