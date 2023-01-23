Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after buying an additional 221,949 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $480.11 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

