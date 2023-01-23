Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $492.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.89 and its 200-day moving average is $501.65. The company has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

