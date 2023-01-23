Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.90. 3,284,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,998 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 106,594 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

