Cowen Trims Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price to $185.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.54.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

