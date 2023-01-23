Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.
NYSE CR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.16. 392,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71.
In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
