Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.16. 392,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71.

Get Crane alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crane by 69.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Crane by 10.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.