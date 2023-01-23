Credit Suisse Group Raises Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target to €25.50

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to €25.50 ($27.72) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UMGNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UMGNF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

