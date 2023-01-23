Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$7.26 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

