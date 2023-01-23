Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

CRDO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 2,595,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.17. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,543,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,213,190.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815,143 shares of company stock worth $11,616,258. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

