CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

