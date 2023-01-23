CSI Compressco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CCLP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.34. 277,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,256. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

