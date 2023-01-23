Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $262.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.00.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $228.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.