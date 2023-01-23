Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.12. 300,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

