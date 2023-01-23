CX Institutional Buys 120,840 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 821,329 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,735,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 588,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 518,128 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,280. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

