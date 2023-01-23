CX Institutional Buys 129,883 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 1.4% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URTH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.10. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $131.20.
