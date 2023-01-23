CX Institutional Buys 35,123 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IYJ traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.52. 951,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

