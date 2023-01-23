CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 1.91% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.02. 3,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

