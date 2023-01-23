CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,785,100 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37,851.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CYAGF remained flat at $9.38 during trading on Monday. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

