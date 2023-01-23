CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $89,003.83 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

