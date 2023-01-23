Cypress Capital Group Acquires 169 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.41. The company had a trading volume of 607,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,960. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

