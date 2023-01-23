Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.20. 13,026,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,446,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

