Cypress Capital Group Purchases 501 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.23. 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

