Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,974 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,235,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,740,418. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

