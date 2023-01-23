Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
Dana Price Performance
DAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. 485,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Dana Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Articles
