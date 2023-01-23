Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Dana Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. 485,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

