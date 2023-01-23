Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $274.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200-day moving average is $268.82. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

