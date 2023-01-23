Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.67 million and $22.57 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

