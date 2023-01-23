Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.70 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

