DeepOnion Price Up 16.5% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $11.63 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00228319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00103183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00039689 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,675 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.