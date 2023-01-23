Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

