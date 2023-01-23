Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $410.04. The stock had a trading volume of 883,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,623. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.39.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

