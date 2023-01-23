Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 771,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. 715,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.54 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

