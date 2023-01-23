Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $73.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($81.52) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($66.30) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($68.48) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $54.60 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

