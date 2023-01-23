Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 16,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.03. 11,998,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

