Dero Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00021900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $66.79 million and $124,373.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,056.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00391817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00778964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00099022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00589947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00194063 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,227,424 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

